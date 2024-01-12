Tripartite agreement signed for construction of warehouse

Bhubaneswar: A tripartite agreement has been signed for the construction of warehouses in the world’s largest grain storage scheme through cooperatives in the state. A tripartite MoU was signed with the construction firms and National Construction Corporation (NBCC), concerned Central Cooperative Bank (CCB) and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) / Larger Adivasi Multipurpose Cooperative Society (LAMPCS) in the presence of Registar Cooperative Societies Uddhav Chandra Majhi.

However, 24,93,750 metric ton capacity warehouses are needed to store the food grains produced in the state, while there are 11,92,760 metric ton capacity warehouses. Building warehouses in the world’s largest grain storage scheme through cooperatives is one way to meet this shortfall.

A pilot project of the Government of India, “World’s Largest Grain Storage Scheme through Co-operatives” has been launched in collaboration with the Government of Odisha. In this plan, it has been decided to build a warehouse with a capacity of 500 to 2500 metric tons. It has been decided at the official level to use these warehouses by the Food Corporation of India.

Out of 2710 Primary Agricultural Cooperatives in the state, 77 Primary Agricultural Cooperatives / Large Tribal Tribal Multipurpose Cooperatives Ltd. (LAMPCS) have been selected in the preliminary phase. Out of them, 56 Primary Agricultural Cooperatives / Large Tribal Multilateral Cooperatives have signed tripartite MoUs with construction firms and National Construction Corporation (NBCC) and respective Central Cooperative Banks. The rest of the parties are directed to sign the agreement as soon as possible.

During the signing of the MoU held at the office of the RCS, NBCC Regional Director Rakesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Registar Cooperative Societies Dr. Sushant Kumar Panda and officials of Central Cooperative Bank and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies were present.