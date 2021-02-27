Tree Falls On Bike; 7-YO Killed, Three Injured   

Jajpur: A seven-year-old boy died while three other sustained critical injuries after a tree fell on the bike they were riding in at Jodikua Chhak in Jajpur district today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

Reportedly, the incident took place when the trio was heading towards their home when the tree, which was being cut for the broadening of the road, fell on them near Jodikua Chhak.

While the minor boy was killed on the spot, the deceased’s father, mother, and 12-year-old sister sustained critical injuries.

Locals rushed the injured trio to Jajpur District headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.