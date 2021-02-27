Odisha CM Extends Best Wishes To Newly-Wed HIV Positive Couple

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik blessed a newly-wed HIV positive couple of Gopalpur in Ganjam district. The CM extended his good wishes via video conference on Saturday.

The Ganjam district administration solemnized the marriage of couple– Ravindra and Padma at Gopalpur Shraddha Sanjivani Daycare Home. Earlier, the two were staying at the daycare home for their education in the district and currently doing their jobs in Hyderabad.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange performed the Kanyadaan ritual and presented a cheque to the couple.