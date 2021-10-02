EC Freezes LJP Party Symbol Amid Tussle Between Factions Led By Chirag And Paras

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing dispute between the two factions of MP Chirag Paswan and his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Paras, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to freeze the symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The EC in an order dated October 2 stated that neither of the groups led by Pashupati Paras and Chirag Paswan shall be permitted to use the name of “Lok Janshakti Party” simplicitor.

Chirag Paswan had recently claimed right over the party symbol (bungalow) for the upcoming Bihar assembly bypolls (2 seats) scheduled on October 30.

The crisis in the LJP began when five MPs switched from Chirag Paswan’s to Paras’ camp in June this year. Later, Pashupati Paras declared himself as the party president in Patna.

The nomination for the two assembly by-elections seats in Bihar is in process.