Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal Loses To Daniil Medvedev In 2nd Round

Tokyo: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the second round match at the Ariake Tennis Court 1 here on Monday.

The match was thoroughly dominated by the Russian and Nagal could not even come close as he lost in straight sets. The match lasted for 1 hour and 6 minutes.

Medvedev defeated Nagal 6-2, 6-1 in the second round to progress further ahead in the Olympics.

The number two seed Medvedev dominated the first set, giving no respite to Nagal, and in the end, the Russian was just one more set away from progressing to the next round.

Medvedev continued with his charge in the second set and wrapped up the match straight sets.

Notably, on Saturday, Nagal became the first Indian male player to win a singles match at the Olympics for the first time in 25 years when he ousted Istomin in the three-set marathon.