BS Yediyurappa Announces His Resignation As Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation at the event to commemorate the second anniversary of the BJP government.

Yediyurappa said he will submit his resignation letter to the Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot this afternoon.

“I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa at a programme to mark the celebration of 2 years of his govt,” he said.

The speculation over his resignation began soon after his return from New Delhi on July 17. During his visit, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda.

This is a developing story.