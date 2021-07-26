Peakboy’s Gyopo Hairstyle MV: BTS Singer V Makes A Handsome Cameo; Wooga Squad Reunites

Seoul: BTS singer V joined his fellow Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik to make an appearance in Peakboy’s new song Gyopo Hairstyle. The peppy song was released on Sunday.

In the video, BTS member V was seen holding up a blue-coloured drink and raising a toast. The gesture ignited memories of Leonardo DiCaprio’s toast from The Great Gatsby. In the movie, Leonardo was seen holding a martini glass in his hand after he introduced himself as Gatsby to Tobey Maguire. The scene continues to be popular among Twitter users, who use gif versions of it on several occasions.

Gyopo Hairstyle, composed, written and sung by Peakboy, was announced earlier this month. The singer had confirmed that his friends – BTS member V, and actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik – would be appearing in the music video. Although the five members do not appear together, Peakboy featured them in hilarious cameos.

While Parasite star Choi Woo-shik appeared first, playing a photographer, Strong Girl Bong-soon actor Park Hyung-sik soon followed, appearing in the video as a customer at a food joint that Peakboy worked at. Actor Park Seo-joon then made an appearance, playing a production manager of a talk show that Peakboy appeared on as a guest. Finally, BTS singer V made an entry as a stylish server with a drink for Peakboy. He was seen dressed in a purple suit with a towel on his arm and a blue drink in his hand.