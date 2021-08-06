Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok Keeps India’s Medal Hope Alive; In Contention For Historic Silver

Tokyo: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok kept India’s Olympic medal hope alive as she carded a three-under 67 in the third round to hold on to the second position

Aditi is at silver medal position at the moment with USA’s Nelly Korda on top with 129 points.

Aditi Ashok has scores of 67, 66, 68 for a total 12-under. While she has a 2 stroke lead over the third-placed golfers, the leader has a total of 15-under. At the end of Round 4 tomorrow, whoever has the best Under Par score, will win the contest. All 60 golfers will be in action.

Aditi Ashok will automatically win a silver medal if Round 4 gets cancelled tomorrow.

The timing of the 4th and final round of Women’s Golf tomorrow has been moved an hour early. The event will now kick off at 6:30 AM JST (3:00 AM IST).