6 Detained For Hurling Bombs At Khallikote MLA’s Residence

Ganjam: At least six persons were detained for allegedly vandalising and hurling bombs at Khalikote MLA’s Residence on Thursday.

As per reports, the accused allegedly entered the property and hurled a bomb at Khallikote MLA Suryamani Baidya’s house late at night. Consequently, four persons were sustained grievous injuries.

Acting on the case, police managed to detain six persons in this regard. Further questioning is underway into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that some miscreants reportedly hurdled bombs at the house of Khallikote MLA’s house at around 4 pm yesterday.