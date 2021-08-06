“Dial 100” Out On ZEE5

Mumbai: “Dial 100” premiered on ZEE5 on 6th August 2021. The Bollywood thriller is directed by Rensil D’Silva.

The movie is backed by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.

Dial 100 features Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film unfolds on a single night when a cop named Nikhil Sood (Bajpayee) gets a call from a distressed mother Seema Pallav (Gupta), who is seeking revenge for her son’s death. Nikhil finds Seema’s voice familiar and soon realises they have some history. Soon, the call turns Nikhil’s life upside down as Seema kidnaps his wife Pallavi (Tanwar). The official description of the film reads, “One night, one call, can change your lives. Expect the unexpected with Dial 100.”