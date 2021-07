Tokyo: Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) entered the quarterfinals of the women’s 75kg middleweight by defeating Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib in the round of 16 here on Wednesday.

Pooja Rani won by a unanimous 5-0 decision against her 20-year-old opponent.

Pooja had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a 50 win over Pornnipa Chutee in the quarter-final of the women’s 75 kg at the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers last year.