Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari Storms Into Pre-Quarters

Tokyo: Indian ace archer Deepika Kumari reached pre-quarterfinals of the Women’s Individual event after beating USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez. Kumari defeated Fernandez of USA 6-4 in a closely-contested match.

Deepika started with a 10 in the third set. She went 10-9-8 in the set, leaving the door open for American, who had an 8-10 in her first 2 arrows.

The American finishes with a 7 when a 10 would have given her the 2 points! The set goes 27-25 to Deepika

Earlier in the day, Deepika Kumari managed difficult wind conditions at the range in Tokyo to brush off a challenge from Bhutan’s Karma in the Round of 64.

Deepika managed only one 10 in 6 arrows over 3 sets but she was consistently above 8 while Karma struggled to find the center. Deepika managed just 26 and 26 in the first two sets but Karma could not go past 23 with a 6 and a 7 in the first two sets.