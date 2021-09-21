Tired Of Mosquito Bites? Try These Effective Remedies

New Delhi: Avoiding getting bitten has always been a concern in places where mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever, malaria, and fever are prevalent. Don’t worry we have pilled up some natural ways to prevent mosquito bites:

1. Dump out any standing water near your home.

Mosquitoes can breed in just 14 days in a minute amount of water in an old flower pot, a rain gutter, or a birdbath. If you do have a pond, add some mosquito-eating fish like guppies, minnows, or mosquito fish, add a waterfall or fountain to keep the water moving, or treat it with a natural bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis. The bacteria kills mosquito larvae but is harmless to people, plants, and pets.

2. Keep mosquitoes outside.

Use screens on the windows or air conditioning to keep mosquitos from slipping in a window. Or if you don’t have screens, consider getting a fine mosquito net to hang over your bed or crib. Some mosquito nets, like the Pramex brand, are treated with a time-release insecticide, making them ideal for a camping trip.

3. Stay indoors during dusk and dawn.

While mosquitoes can bite at any time of day, it’s wise to limit your exposure during their prime feeding times. If you can’t avoid being outdoors at these times of day, be sure to take some other precautions.

4. Lemon eucalyptus

When shopping for a natural mosquito repellent, look for one that contains oil of lemon eucalyptus. It’s extremely effective and provides long-lasting protection.

5. Peppermint

Looking for an effective yet natural way to combat mosquitoes? Try peppermint! Combine a few drops of peppermint essential oil with one cup of water in a spray bottle, shake well, and spray onto the skin. Not only will the chemical compounds in peppermint help repel the blood-sucking beasts, but you’ll also smell minty fresh!