Tiger Skin Seized In Kalahandi, Six Held

Kalahandi: An inter-state racket involved in wildlife crime was busted in Kalahandi district and six people were arrested in this connection.

In a joint operation conducted by Kalahandi and Chhattishgarh forest department officials, the skin of a tiger has been seized from Kampani ghat in Kalahandi district. two of the arrested accused are from Kalahandi and the other four hail from Nabarangpur district, said the official.

It is suspected that the tiger was hunted in the Jaipatna forest in Kalahandi district. The accused have been forwarded to the court.