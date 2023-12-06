Odisha SRC Asks Collectors For Assessment Of Damage To Crops Due To Cyclone Michuang-Induced Rain

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Wednesday asked the District collectors for an immediate assessment of damage to crops due to rain triggered by Cyclone Michuang.

SRC Satyabrata Sahu, IAS has written to all Collectors regarding the submission of a report on crop damage due to Cyclone “MICHAUNG”.

According to the SRC, widespread rain has been observed across that state during the last couple of days under the influence of Cyclone “MICHAUNG”, which might have caused damage to standing Kharif crops & horticulture crops.

To ameliorate the sufferings of the affected farmers, Agricultural Input Subsidy (AIS), as per norms of the State Disaster Response Fund, will be provided to farmers sustaining crop loss of 33% and above.

The SRC urged the District Collectors to conduct field-level crop loss assessment through a joint inquiry by the officials of the Revenue & DM Department and Agriculture & FE Deptt through eye estimation to ascertain the crop area damaged of 33% & above and submit ULB/ Block/ GP/ Village wise report as per the format enclosed by 12.12.2023 positively.

While assessing the extent of crop loss, the land schedule/RoR of affected farmers should be verified by Bhulekh. Collectors will accord approval of crop loss (farmer-wise extent of crop area damaged as assessed) and intimate requirement of funds for disbursement of AIS as admissible.

“Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs of the damaged crop area must be taken during assessment and preserved in the Case Records. The Supervising Officers (Sub-Collector/ Tehsildar/ Addl. Tehsildar/ DAO/ BAO) shall conduct test checks to ensure the correctness of the assessment and shall append a certificate to that effect on the damage reports submitted to Collectors for approval. It is made clear that the crop loss/ area of crop loss already reported as affected by floods & heavy rain during the current year shall not be included in the current assessment,” the letter further read.