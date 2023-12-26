Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment On Ex-ASI For Taking Bribe

Dhenkanal: An Ex-ASI of Police (Retired) has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by the special court Dhenkanal for taking bribe.

The accused Gouranga Charan Satpathy was appointed as the ASI of police in Surapratappur under Bhuban Police station limits in Dhenkanal district.

As per reports, the accused had demanded and accepted a bribe from a complainant to release his seized motorcycle. He has been convicted by the Special Judge, Special Court, Dhenkanal and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and fine of Rs. 20,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 7 P.C. Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the accused following his conviction.