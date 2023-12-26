Bouncer Gang Busted in Bhubaneswar, Five Held

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police busted a bouncer gang and arrested five persons of the gang in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The gang was allegedly involved in taking forceful possession of disputed land in the city.

The accused have been identified as Pradipta Sahu of Gadakana , Rasmi Ranjan Parida of Patia, Ajit Mohanty of Patia, Satyabrat Behera of Andharua, Samir Barik of Andharua.

As per reports, one Manas Kumar Behera of Sailashree Vihar complained at the Chandrasekharpur police station that on 2nd December, at about 10:20 pm, Padia Sahu called him over phone and asked him to come to the landed property located at Damana. Accordingly, he came to the location and found Padia Sahu along Chiku Parida, Bhabani Pani, Ajit Mohanty, Satabrat Behera with other bouncers present there. Padia Sahu called him inside the landed property and put the lock of the gate from inside. Padia Sahu, Ajit Mohnaty and Nanada Bouncer assaulted him by means of fist and kick blows as a result he fell down, Chiku Parida pressed his private part and threatened to leave the place immediately. Padia Sahu pressed his neck by means of a Gamuchha, then Padia Sahu and Ajit Mohanty assaulted him by means of an iron rod Padia Sahu along with other bouncers threatened him for dire consequences and snatched away a cash of Rs 22,750, gold bracelet and two gold rings from him on point of sword and gun.

Based on the complaint registered, the police started investigation. During investigation it came to light that Manas Kumar Behera is the owner of ‘Bhumi Infra Pvt Ltd’ and he has possessed a landed property near Damana which is located behind the property of ‘Subham Infra’ Project. A registered agreement was executed with the managing director of ‘Shubham Infra’ and the Manas to use a common road of 30 ft width starting from the main road passing across the ‘Subham Infra’ property, for which Manas had engaged a security on the property for 2 years. On the date of occurrence, the above noted accused persons along with their associates entered inside the property, called Manas and when he reached the spot, they assaulted him by means of kick and fist blows on the point sword and snatched away a cash of Rs.22.750 and took possession over the landed property by engaging their own security.

The police have arrested the accused and seized Rs 16,080 from their possessions. The accused will be forwarded to the court, police said.