Three Tourists Injured in Lightning Strike in Balasore

Jaleswar: In a lightning strike incident three tourists including two from West Bengal sustained injuries at Talasari Udayapur beach under Bhogarai block of Balasore district on Sunday.

As per the reports, many tourists were gathered on the beach when the lightning struck injuring the three. One of them is from Odisha while the other two are from neighbouring state West Bengal.

The three injured tourists were rescued by some locals and immediately admitted to the nearby hospital. One of them is in critical condition said the doctor in charge.

Injured tourists have not been identified yet, said a senior police official.