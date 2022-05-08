Three Held For Robbing Finance Firm Staff in Khurda

Nirakarpur: Police have arrested three persons involved in looting Rs 1.12 lakh from the staff of a finance firm near Khajuripada village under Nirakarpur police station limits.

The arrested were identified as Shakeel Shah of Khajuripada village in Khurda’s Nirakarpur police station limits, and Illias Khan & Rabuddin Khan of Ghoradia village in Puri’s Delang police station limits.

According to reports, Gopbandhu Sahu, an employee of Bharat Finance, was returning after collecting money from women SHGs when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted him near Khajuripada village. The trio then threatened Sahu with sharp weapons and snatched away the bag containing the cash after beating him black and blue.

Two days later, a bike was also stolen from Pandabapatna village in Nirakarpur following which local police took up an investigation.

Last night, a police team led by IIC Gitanjali Nayak arrested the trio and recovered Rs 88,000, three stolen bikes and four mobile phones from them. A case (89/22) has been registered in the Nirakarpur police station in this regard.