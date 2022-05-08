Condolences Pour In After Rajat Kar Passes Away; Odisha CM Announces Cremation With State Honours

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and other renowned dignitaries have expressed deep grief over the passing away of eminent litterateur and Jagannath Culture pundit Padma Shree Rajat Kar on Sunday.

Conveying his condolence to the bereaved family members of Rajat Kar, the CM announced the Padma Shri recipient would be cremated with state honours.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Dr Rajat Kumar Kar was a doyen of the cultural world. His multifaceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra, wrote on diverse topics and worked to revive Pala art. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

“Late Rajat Kar has enriched Odia literature in various ways. He had deep knowledge in Bhanja Sahitya. He will always be remembered for his astounding contributions to the promotion of Odia Culture and tradition, especially Jagannath Culture,” said Patnaik.

Praying for Kar’s soul to rest in peace, the chief minister said his last rites will be performed amid state honours.

“I am very saddened to hear the news of the death of Padma Shri, an eminent writer, researcher and noted researcher of Jagannath culture Rajat Kumar Kar,” said Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal also in his condolence message said that Odisha lost a proud son by demise of Rajat Kar and also expressed condolences for the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.