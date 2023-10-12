Ten Bihar-Cadre IAS Officers Trainee Pay Courtesy Call on Odisha Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Ten Bihar Cadre Indian Administrative Service Officers (IAS Officers Trainee) of the 2022 batch paid a courtesy call on Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena today.

The Chief Secretary shared his long administrative experience with these trainees who had come to take training in district-linked work management at Gopabandhu Administrative Academy.

The Chief Secretary had a long deliberation with IAS probationers. He explained how challenging it was to manage various disasters in Odisha starting from the 1999 super cyclone to the cyclones that had occurred in the subsequent years including cyclone Fani in 2019 and the Bahanga train accident that occurred in June, this year.

He said that the officers who are going to join will have to face different types of challenges in managing various natural or manmade disasters in the coming days. Detail strategic and focused planning, determination and commitment in this direction will help them to perform their duties successfully.

Additional Chief Secretary, GAPG and Tourism Deptt. Surendra Kumar and Additional Director General, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration Manish Agarwal were present during the courtesy visit by the trainee officers.