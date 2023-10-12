Croma’s ‘Festival of Dreams’ lights up Durga Pujo with exciting offers!

On the auspicious occasion of DurgaPujo, Croma, a Tata Enterprise, introduces lucrative deals and offers with its ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign to celebrate this most awaited festival in stores and on Croma.com. These host of exciting Offers are valid till October 25th for consumers in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Orissa. Get the ultimate electronics shopping experience with Croma Experts, recognizing the significance of embracing and upgrading your lifestyle during this joyous occasion.* T&C applied.

Get Up to 10% instant discount on select Bank cards, Exchange benefits up to Rs 20,000, and up to 24 months of Interest-free EMI. For household convenience and ease, Croma presents a 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine available on EMI at just Rs 1499.

For a great viewing experience during the World Cup and for those who love entertainment, it’s time to upgrade your TV with these amazing offers, Croma offers a 4K LED TV starting at just Rs 999 per month. Large Screen Smart TV (55″ to 75″) all at same EMI of 2990 per month, Up to Rs 20,000 Cashback on Smart TV’s. Also, you can upgrade to a Large TV and get a 100X Exchange Value of your Old TV Size.

Upgrade your kitchen appliances with an Inverter Refrigerator starting at Rs 22990. Ensure your home stays relaxed and comfortable with 5 Star Inverter ACs starting at an EMI of Rs 1999. Plus, you can avail up to Rs. 6000 on exchanging your old AC.

Stay connected and stay ahead in the world of technology with the latest 5G Phones, which start at just Rs 13,499. But that’s not all – when you choose from our select range of phones, you can also snag a Bluetooth Calling watch for a mere Rs 49. For tech enthusiasts, the highly anticipated iPhone 15 awaits, starting at just Rs 2,246 per month with a convenient 24-month EMI plan.

Stay fit and stylish with Smartwatches starting at Rs 1099. For culinary enthusiasts, there’s a 28 Litre Convection Microwave Oven with EMI options starting at Rs 1199. Elevate your audio experience with Soundbars available on EMIs starting at Rs 999.

In addition, in partnership with EaseMyTrip, Cromabrings home an unmatched celebration for customers. Every transacting customer in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Orissa is eligible for assured rewards up to INR 5000 during the Pujo period. But that’s not all; Croma offers an extraordinary chance for five lucky winners to embark on a 2-night, 3-day holiday in Goa. Croma is also offering a grand prize for one fortunate couple to have the opportunity to win a 3-night, 4-day holiday in Goa, complete with breakfast and flights.

Get irresistible deals on the latest models from top-notch brands with the ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign. Join Croma in celebrating the ‘Festival of Dreams’ this DurgaPujo, and don’t miss out on visiting your nearest store or www.croma.com for many more exciting deals.