SJTA Advises Puri Hotels To Sensitise Boarders About “Decent Dress” During Srimandir Visit

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has sought cooperation from the hotel and restaurant association of Puri (HAP) to sensitise their boarders intending to visit Puri Srimandir to use decent and appropriate clothes.

On Thursday, SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said that many shrines across the country strictly follow the dress codes for devotees.

The issue of devotees found with inappropriate dress in the Sri Jagannath temple came up before the temple administration seeking imposition of dress code.

Resolute to streamline the decency in dress to maintain the spiritual ambience inside the 12th-century shrine, the decent dress code rule will be enforced from January 1 next year. During this period, the SJTA will create mass awareness among the devotees coming to the Srimandir for the darshan of the Holy Trinity.

Devotees wearing ragged jeans, torn half pants, and transparent dress will be prohibited from entry into the temple, the advisory said.

Srimandir temple administration has sought the cooperation of hotels, as the hotels are the transit point from where visitors plan their visit to the temple after arriving in Pilgrim City.

According to the advisory, the temple administration has left it to the devotees’ conscience to use decent and appropriate dress during their temple visit.

The advisory suggests that men wear dhoti/full-pants shirts while women wear sarees/salwar kameez, and other dresses appropriate for temple visits.