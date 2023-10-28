Temperature Drops Below 15 Degree In 5 Odisha Places

Bhubaneswar: With the onset of winter, night temperatures dropped below 15 degree Celsius in at least five Odisha places last 24 hours.

The five urban bodies are G Udaygiri (13.5), Phulbani (14), Koraput (14), Daringbadi (14), Kirei (14.4).

Semiliguda recorded minimum 15 degree temperature.

Angul and Bhawanipatna registered 16 degree each while the mercury level stad at 16.4 and 16.19 in Keonjahr and Sonepur respectively.

Nabarangpur and Rourkela reported 17.4 and 18.2 degree C temprature respectively.