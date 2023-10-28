PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Rozgar Mela is being held at 37 locations across the country. A statement said recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as in those states and Union Territories supporting this initiative.

The recruits selected from across the country joined a host of departments, including railways, posts, home affairs, revenue, higher education, school education and literacy, health, and family welfare among others.

“‘Rojgar Mela’ was started in October last year. ‘Rojgar Mela’ is being organised at the Centre and in NDA, BJP-ruled states. Till now, lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. Today, more than 50,000 youth have been given government jobs,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi further added that the ocassion is no less than Diwali for the families of those who have been given appointment letters for government jobs.

“There is some time in Diwali, but this occasion is no less than Diwali for the families of the receivers of 50,000 appointment letters,” he added.

Those who recieved appointment letters today will join government jobs on several posts across departments. The posts include Central Armed Forces, Sub Inspectors, Constables, LDC, among several others.