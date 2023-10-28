India votes against UNGA resolution backing Palestine as it didn’t mention Hamas

New Delhi: In a first, India has voted against a UN General Assembly resolution backing the Palestine cause.

Even as heavy airstrikes accompanied Israel’s announcement of “expanded” ground operations in the Gaza strip and the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli military crossed 7,000, India abstained on a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce, choosing not to back the international community’s demand that there be an immediate halt to the violence.

While explaining India’s decision to abstain from voting, India’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel said that there is no justification for terror and the country is shocked by the October 7 terror attack on Israel.

India also called for the release of hostages held captive in Gaza by the Hamas Islamist terror group and welcomed all the efforts of de-escalation of tensions terming the humanitarian crisis in Gaza concerning.

The envoy also restated India’s two-state solution for the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict. Over 1,400 people were reportedly killed in Israel after the brutal onslaught by the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

To find a resolution to the ongoing Israel-Hams war, UNGA’s 193 members met in the emergency special session to vote on a resolution moved by Jordan which had the backing of over 40 countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, South Africa, and Russia.

The “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” resolution was adopted with 120 nations voting ‘Yes’, 14 ‘No’, and 45 abstaining.

In addition to India, other countries including Australia, Germany, Canada, Japan, Ukraine and the UK also abstained from voting on the resolution. The US said that not mentioning Hamas in the resolution is equated to “omission of evil”.

Prior to the voting, an amendment proposed by Canada and backed by the US was considered. India voted yes for the Canadian amendment to Jordanian proposal on Israel Palestine resolution that condemned the Hamas terror attack on Israel. However the resolution was not adopted since it did not get a 2/3rd vote in UNGA.

At the UN, India abstained from the Jordanian resolution that did not explicitly condemn Hamas terror attacks on Israel but supported the Canadian amendment that did the same.