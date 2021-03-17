Team Odisha volunteers in National Integration Camp held in Bareilly

Bhubaneswar: Team Odisha comprising of Akankhya Kabi from KIIT, Purnima Pati and Sangeeta Sahoo from Tulasi Women’s College, Kendrapara, Puja Dakua and Sangeeta Pradhan from Kamala Women’s college in girls and Shashank Pati and Srikant Panda from LN College, Abhijeet Kumar and Ajit Kumar from Biju Pattnaik College, Aswini Mishra from Madanpur College in boys under the able Contingent leader Dr. Padmaja Kabi Satapathy represented Odisha in the National Integration Camp held in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh from 10th March 2021 to 16th March 2021.

Volunteers were involved in various events in regular day activities like Campus Cleaning, Cultural Exchange Program, Yoga and Morning exercise, Cultural Night, Educational Session,etc from 5:30am till 11:00pm. Various competitions like Speech, Rangoli, Poetry, Poster, Group Folk song and dance Competition were held among the volunteers.

Akankhya Kabi from KIIT University bagged 1st prize in Speech Competition. Volunteers were taken for outing visit to Railway Karkhana, Ijjatnagar, Central Aviation Research Institute, Bareilly and Phoenix Mall which was a rare opportunity for all the volunteers.

This was the first NIC post-COVID were 12 states participated including Bihar, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.