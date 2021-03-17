Youth bludgeoned to death over land dispute in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a shocking development, a group of people bludgeoned a youth to death in front of his mother and family at Rajmukundpur Behera Sahi here on Wednesday.

The deceased youth is identified as Sanjit Behera. His mother and sister-in-law grievously injured in the attack and were hospitalized for treatment.

Police sources said the attack was a fallout of a land dispute between the family of Sanjit. The attackers used crowbars and other weapons to kill Sanjit.

Sources said Sanjit was chased by the group on the road and done to death. Locals sent him to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital for treatment but he was declared dead by doctors.

Sanjit’s elder brother Ranjit has lodged a complaint at Bhadrak rural police station. The police have registered a murder case and have started investigating the matter.