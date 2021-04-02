Teak planks worth Rs 3 L seized in Digapahandi

Digapahandi: Forest officials of Digapahandi range on Friday seized 100 cubic metre teak planks from a deserted house at K Nuagaon .

Chikiti Tehsildar cum Executive Magistrate Haraprasad Bhoi was present during the raid. Forest Range Officer Kanhu Charan Patnaik led the raids on the house.

Forest officials said the teak planks will be valued at Rs 3 lakh. Divisional Forest Officer Amlan Kumar Nayak has directed the range officials to conduct through probe into the matter and hunt down the smugglers involved in the racket.

A case has been registered in this connection but no one was arrested. Sources said wood mafia and poachers are on the prowl in Digapahandi forest range. They chop down valuable trees of different species and smuggle the logs to other areas to earn huge amount of money.