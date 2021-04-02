11 places in Odisha record over 40°C, Boudh hottest with 43°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 places in Odisha recorded over 40°C on Friday with Boudh registering 43°C, the highest day maximum temperature, in the state.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2°C and 37.4°C respectively. Bolangir recorded 42.2°C, Malkangiri 42°C, Sambalpur 41.6°C, Talcher 41.5°C, Sundergarh and Jharsuguda 41°C, Bhawanipatna and Hirakud 40.5°C.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for Gajapati, Kandhamal, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Ganjam for April 2. The Centre has also predicted thunderstorms at some places on April 3.

