BMC Revises Cap On Social Gatherings; 100 Allowed At Marriage Functions & 50 At Funerals

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday revised the cap on social gathering while reducing the number of participants at marriage ceremonies to 100 and 50 persons at funerals.

In an order, BMC Commissioner issued fresh guidelines for the regulation of social gatherings like marriage-related functions, death rituals, and related functions, and other types of social gatherings in view of public safety.

For marriage-related functions, the maximum number of persons allowed is 100 with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and maintenance of social distancing.

For death rituals-related functions the maximum number of persons allowed is 50 with adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and social distancing.

The following kinds of functions are strictly prohibited until further order

Events and gatherings related to Promotional Activities/ Conferences/Conclaves etc

Centenary/Golden Jubilee/Silver Jubilee etc celebrations of institutions

Annual Events/Annual Functions of Educational and other institutions etc

For other kinds of social gatherings the host shall have to obtain specific permission from BMC which will be given keeping In view the requirement of the host and prevailing pandemic situation subject to maximum participants ceiling of 100 persons.