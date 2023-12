Indian Women’s Hockey Team Named for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday announced the 22-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, scheduled to be held from 15th to 22nd December in Valencia, Spain.

India will play against Ireland, Germany, Spain and Belgium in the tournament which will serve as the preparatory assignment ahead of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 set to begin from 13th January 2024.

Ace goalkeeper Savita has been named the Captain with experienced campaigner Vandana Katariya as the Vice-Captain of the team.

The team includes Bichu Devi Kharibam in the squad along with Savita as goalkeepers while the backline will see the return of Gurjit Kaur along with, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary and Akshata Abaso Dhekale in the list of defenders.

The midfield consists of Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti and Baljeet Kaur. The forward line features Jyoti Chhatri, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya, Beauty Dungdung and Sharmila Devi.

Speaking on the team selection, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “We are going with a well-balanced, strong team. The tournament gives the players an ideal platform to build on the recent performances and keep themselves in the right frame of mind heading into the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.”

“The matches against the top European teams will also help us identify areas that need improvement ahead of the tournament, and we are looking forward to making the most out of the opportunity,” she added.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

GOALKEEPERS

1. Savita (Captain)

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

DEFENDERS

3. Nikki Pradhan

4. Udita

5. Ishika Chaudhary

6. Gurjit Kaur

7. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

MIDFIELDERS

8. Nisha

9. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

10. Monika

11. Salima Tete

12. Neha

13. Navneet Kaur

14. Sonika

15. Jyoti

16. Baljeet Kaur

FORWARDS

17. Jyoti Chhatri

18. Sangita Kumari

19. Deepika

20. Vandana Katariya (Vice-Captain)

21. Beauty Dundung

22. Sharmila Devi