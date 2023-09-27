Three Held For Thrashing PCR Staff During Ganesh Idol Immersion Procession

Bhubaneswar: Dhauli police on Wednesday arrested three persons on the charge of abusing and thrashing on-duty PCR staff during the Ganesh idol immersion procession on the city outskirts.

The arrested accused are Sanatan Nayak of Basantpur Sasan, Sushant Behera of Bapuji Nagar, and Satya Narayan Pradhan of the New Forest Park area. Police registered a case and forwarded the accused persons to the court.

On Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., members of the Sai Club in Basantpur were taking Ganesh Idol on procession for immersion by playing loud music. At this time the in-charge of PCR-12, Havildar Satish Kumar Panda, who was on duty, got the information from the control room.

After getting the information, Havildar Mr. Panda immediately reached the spot and after finding out that the information was true, he asked the DJ player accused Sushant Behera about the permission obtained for the procession and also questioned why he was playing loud music.

In a fit of rage, the three accused and more than 20 of their accomplices hurled abuse at the PCR staff and also assaulted Havildar Satish Kumar Panda. Fortunately, while he escaped from this attack, the PCR van was badly mangled in stone pelting.

The accused persons also asked the PCR staff to leave the place and threatened to kill him if they did not leave the place.

On the complaint of Havildar Satash Kumar Panda, the Dhauli police station registered a case, conducted an investigation, and arrested the three accused. The police also seized the DJ used in the procession.