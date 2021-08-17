Tamil Actor Anand Kannan Dies Of Cancer

New Delhi: Popular actor and Video Jockey in the Tamil television industry, Anandha Kannan died due to cancer at the age of 48.

Director Venkat Prabhu took Twitter to share the news. The director wrote, “A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences.”

Ananda Kannan was a popular television host in the 90s and early 2000. He has also conducted many shows abroad. He started his career in Singapore’s Vasantham TV as an actor and host. He moved to Chennai later and started working in films such as Adhisaya Ulagam, a Tamil science fantasy film. He also made a guest appearance in Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja.