Bypoll To RS Seat From Tamil Nadu On Sept 13

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-election to one of the three casual vacancies in the Rajya Sabha for Tamil Nadu. The polling will take place on September 13.

The Election Commission of India said the bypoll is for the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK Rajya Sabha member, A Mohammedjan.

An ECI press release said August 31 will be the last date for filing of nominations and the nominations will be scrutinised on September 1. The notification will be issued on August 24.

While the poll will be conducted on September 13 between 9 am and 4 pm, the counting of the votes will be done at 5 pm on the same day. The election will be completed before September 15, the release said.

The Commission has also issued guidelines during entire election process for all persons: –

Every person shall wear face mask during every election-related activity

At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes:

(a) Thermal Scanning of all persons shall be carried out:

(b) Sanitizer shall be made available at all locations

Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the State Govt. and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Besides, the Commission also directed Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu, to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said by-election.