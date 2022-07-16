Tajinderpal Singh Toor Ruled Out Of CWG Due To Groin Injury

New Delhi: Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a groin injury.

According to reports, Toor sustained he groin injury four days ago at Chula Vista in USA where the Indian team for the World Championships had a brief training stint ahead of the showpiece.

Following this, he did not turn up for his event this morning in Eugene.

Toor was named in the 36-member Indian athletics team for July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games subject to his performance in an event in Kazakhstan.