Odisha: Plus II Admission Process To Begin From July 20

Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday announced that the process of admission into Plus II colleges across the state will begin on July 20.

The Minister further stated that students can apply for the admission online through SAMS portal– www.samsodisha.gov.in- between July 20 and August 10.

However, the deadline for applying might be extended as the CBSE and ICSE boards are yet to release the results, added the Minister.

Earlier on July 6, the Board of Secondary Education declared results of annual Matric Examination-2022.