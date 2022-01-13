Sushmita Sen Introduces Godson Amadeus; Ends Third Baby Adoption Rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday introduced Godson, Amadeus to fans thus putting an end to her third baby adoption rumours that created a buzz on social media after she was spotted posing for the paparazzi with her two daughters Renee and Alisah, and a baby boy.

Sushmita, who has her own way of clearing the air, took to social media and wrote: “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media his expression says it all!!! Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom) (sic).”

Read Sushmita Sen’s post here:

Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!!😅❤️ Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom) 🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/H4bwnPph7f — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) January 13, 2022

On January 12, Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a restaurant with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah. Soon after, a little boy joined them for pictures which gave rise to rumours that he was Sushmita’s third adopted child.

On December 2021, Sushmita Sen had put an end to the rumours about her break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She had posted a picture of her with model Rohman Shawl and wrote that the relationship ended long ago and that the two “remain friends.”

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web-series “Aarya” currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The second season of the popular web-series received stellar reviews.