14th Round Of Corps Commander Level Talks : Both Countries Agreed To Follow State Leaders’ Direction

Ladakh: The 14th round India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on 12th January 2022.

The talks were intended to find a resolution for a disengagement in the Hot Springs area, one of the four friction points since May 2020 when military tensions between the two neighbouring nations escalated.

Representatives from the defense and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting.

The two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

They agreed that both sides should follow the guidance provided by the State Leaders and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

It was noted that this would help in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

The two sides also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter.

The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

In this context, it was also agreed that the next round of the Commanders’ talks should be held at the earliest.