Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Is New Chief Advisor To Odisha CMO

Bhubaneswar: Former chief secretary and chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission

Suresh Chandra Mahapatra IAS (Retd), is appointed as the New Chief Advisor, Chief Minister’s Office.

Upon his request, he is allowed to relinquish from the post of Chairperson, Odisha Electricity, Regulatory Commission w.e.f 17.11.2023.

R. Balakrishnan IAS (Retd) at present Chief Advisor, Special Initiatives in the rank of Chief Secretary will continue as such and he is relieved from his additional charge of Chief Advisor, Chief Minister’s Office.

Asit Tripathy IAS (Retd), Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council upon his request is allowed to relinquish all his additional charges of Principal Advisor.