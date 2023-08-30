SSB Odisha Recruitment 2023: Over 1000 Vacancies Notified I Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha under the Higher Education Department has released an advertisement for the recruitment of lecturers in non-govt. aided colleges of the state.

As per a short notice, the State Selection Board has invited online applications online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 1065 posts of Lecturers (DP Post) in different subjects in Non-Govt. Aided Colleges of Odisha.

The online submission of applications will commence on September 11, 2023 (1 p.m.). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the board www.ssbodisha.ac.in and submit their applications by following the necessary instructions. The closing date and time for online applications is October 13, 23 (11.45 pm).

The State Selection Board said that the detailed advertisement will be made available on its official website on September 11, 2023 (1 p.m.).