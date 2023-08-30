England Women Cricketers To Earn Same Match Fees As Men’s Side, Confirms ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced on Wednesday that they will increase the match fees of the England women’s cricket team to ensure that they and the England men’s cricketers are now paid equally.

With this England now join the likes of countries like South Africa, India and New Zealand who had already announced equal match fees for both men’s and women’s teams.

An official statement from the ECB said that the decision was taken after the success of the Women’s Ashes which was held in England earlier this year. While a new attendance record was set in the matches at Edgbaston The Oval and the Lord’s, Taunton, Bristol and Hampshire also witnessed sold out games during the series.

England women’s hike in match fees will be effective immediately, immediately before the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

“This summer’s thrilling Metro Bank Women’s Ashes series demonstrated how women’s cricket is continuing to grow at pace in this country, with record attendances and TV viewing,” Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said.

“In the years ahead, we will continue to invest ahead of revenues. We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now,” he added.

“As we continue to grow women’s cricket, we will continue to focus on making considered investments that stretch far-and-wide across the women’s cricket structures, delivering a thriving, profitable and future-proofed game,” he further said.

The captain of the England Women’s team Heather Knight said that it was fantastic to see equal match fees for both England women and men.

“I would also like to thank the PCA and England Women’s Player Partnership for their support in representing the players and the growth of the professional game,” she said.