Sports Ministry Revokes Suspension Of Paralympic Committee Of India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports revoked the suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Tuesday (March 5).

The national body for Paralympic sport in the country had been suspended the previous month due to non-compliance with guidelines and failure to conduct elections on time.

A statement from the Under Secretary to the Government of India reads: “I am directed to refer to this Department’s Order of even number dated 02.02.2024 regarding the suspension of the government recognition of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) due to delay in holding the election after expiry of the term of the Executive Committee of PCI.

Subsequent to issue of aforesaid order of suspension, PCI has vide its Election Notice dated 15.02.2024, announced that the elections will be held on 09.03.2024 at New Delhi. The Returning Officer for election of PCI has vide notification dated 04.03.2024, notified the list of unopposed candidates deemed to be duly elected, in terms of Article 9 sub clause (1) of Model Election Guidelines (Annexure-XXXVII of the Sports Code 2011), which provides that “where the number of contesting candidates for any post, in Form-6, is equal to the number of the posts to be filled, all such contesting candidates shall be deemed to be duly elected unopposed to those sports, and it shall not be necessary to take a poll for election to such posts.

Considering that the main ground for suspension of Government recognition of PCI was delay in holding the election after expiry of the term of the EC of PCI, and that since the election process has reached the stage where the nominated candidates have been deemed to be duly elected unanimously; as well as the important fact that PCI is hosting 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup from 06 – 15 March, 2024 at New Delhi, it has been decided to revoke the suspension of PCI, with immediate effect.”