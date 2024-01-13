Spicy Masala Makhana or Roasted Phool Makhana Masala Recipe
Spicy Masala Makhana or Roasted Phool Makhana Masala is a healthy instant flavored snack recipe that is made up of makhana (lotus seeds or fox-nuts) and a few spices in just under 10 minutes.
Ingredients for making Masala Makhana
- Makhana
- Ghee (or oil)
- Spices: red chilli powder, turmeric powder, chaat masala powder, and black salt
How to Roast Phool Makhana:-
- Heat ghee in a pan and add Makhana. Roast them on very low heat for 4-5 minutes until they crisp; keep stirring them in between so that Makhana doesn’t burn.
- To check if they are roasted properly, just take one Phool makhana in hand and crush it. If it breaks nicely with a crunching sound, they are perfectly roasted.
- Now transfer roasted lotus seeds to a plate and let them cool.
- Add the ghee to the same pan on low flame, add red chili powder, turmeric powder, chaat masala, black salt, and mix well quickly. Be sure not to burn the spices.
- Add the roasted makhanas. Toss them for about 2 minutes, till the spices are well coated.
- Let the Makhana cool to room temperature. You can serve this roasted makhana masala immediately or store it in an airtight container for later use.
Comments are closed.