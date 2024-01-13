5T Chairman Continues Sambalpur Visit; Interacts With College Students In Nua-O Fest

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V.K Pandian visited Sambalpur District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Mandalia Ground and interacted with students of all colleges of Sambalpur. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements. Citing examples of prominent persons Like Sh P K Mishra IAS from the district, Sh Pandian emphasized the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He motivated them to dream big and work hard towards achieving their goals.

Pandian visited Maa Samaleswari Temple and reviewed the progress of the SAMLEI Project. The project is being implemented in 2 phases with a total cost of Rs. 292 Crs. The Samalei project inauguration is scheduled for January 27th.

Reviewed the progress of the Development of Jagannath Temple, Panchakhanda Temple in Rairakhol and the Renovation of Smruti Pitha at Kandhara and Prapti Pitha at Madhupur of Santha Bhimabhoi at a total cost of Rs. 13.58 Crs. All these projects have been taken up based on grievances received by VK Pandian during his visit to Sambalpur in July 2023.

Later, he also reviewed the progress of the Construction of 04 Instream Storage Structures on River Bheden in Budharaja, Kirasasan, Saida and Gochhara in Kuchinda at a total cost of Rs. 210 Crs, and various important Mega PWS Projects to 07 Blocks of Sambalpur District with a total cost of Rs. 802 Crs, 16 Road Projects with a total cost of Rs. 131 Crs and 16 Bridge Projects with a total cost of Rs. 90 Crs.

Many of the above major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Sh Pandian to Sambalpur District in July 2023 when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

During the day, he interacted with the public at Kuchinda College Field in Kuchinda and Kadam Padia in Rairakhol received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.