Spice Up Your Mood Mix Singaporean Fried Rice

New Delhi: Singapore Fried Rice is easy to make dish which is prepared by the delicious amalgamation of fresh ginger, garlic, and spicy roasted chilli paste.

Ingredients

3 cup Cooked rice About 200 g ( day old rice cold rice )

150 g Chicken breast About 5.5 oz ( boneless chicken thigh/breast ) cut small dices

100 g Prawns About 3.5 oz ( peeled and deveined )

2 Eggs Whisked

1 Onion Cut small dices

2 cloves Garlic finely chopped

1 Carrot Cut small dices

50 g Green Peas About ½ cup ( frozen green peas )

3-4 Spring onions Cut thin slices

¼ tsp Salt

¼ tsp Black pepper

2-3 tbsp Oil Vegetable, sunflower, peanut or neutral flavour oil

Seasonings Ingredients

2 tbsp Soy sauce Light soy sauce or regular soy sauce

1 tbsp Curry powder Hot or mild Indian curry powder or Madras curry powder

½ tsp White pepper powder or black pepper

½ tsp Turmeric

½ tsp Dried chilli flakes Or crushed chillies

1 tbsp Sugar

½ tsp Chicken powder Or Chicken stock cube ½ ( about 5g ) (Optional)

1 tsp Sesame oil

Instructions