Spice Up Your Mood Mix Singaporean Fried Rice

Singaporean Fried Rice

By Pradeep Sahoo
36

New Delhi: Singapore Fried Rice is easy to make dish which is prepared by the delicious amalgamation of fresh ginger, garlic, and spicy roasted chilli paste.

Ingredients

  • 3 cup Cooked rice About 200 g ( day old rice cold rice )
  • 150 g Chicken breast About 5.5 oz ( boneless chicken thigh/breast ) cut small dices
  • 100 g Prawns About 3.5 oz ( peeled and deveined )
  • 2 Eggs Whisked
  • 1 Onion Cut small dices
  • 2 cloves Garlic finely chopped
  • 1 Carrot Cut small dices
  • 50 g Green Peas About ½ cup ( frozen green peas )
  • 3-4 Spring onions Cut thin slices
  • ¼ tsp Salt
  • ¼ tsp Black pepper
  • 2-3 tbsp Oil Vegetable, sunflower, peanut or neutral flavour oil
  • Seasonings Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp Soy sauce Light soy sauce or regular soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp Curry powder Hot or mild Indian curry powder or Madras curry powder
  • ½ tsp White pepper powder or black pepper
  • ½ tsp Turmeric
  • ½ tsp Dried chilli flakes Or crushed chillies
  • 1 tbsp Sugar
  • ½ tsp Chicken powder Or Chicken stock cube ½ ( about 5g ) (Optional)
  • 1 tsp Sesame oil

Instructions

  1. Heat the large wok/pan into medium-high heat, drizzle 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and stir fry the chicken pieces for 2-3 minutes and follow with the prawns. Sprinkle salt and black pepper. Cook for another 1-2 minutes until the prawns’ colour changes.
  2. Push the chicken and prawns to one side of the pan and add the eggs. Let it sit for a few seconds and stir it into small pieces. Then transfer all the stir-fried chicken, prawns and eggs into one plate and set it aside. Keep it warm.
  3. In the remaining wok, drizzle more oil and saute the garlic for a few seconds. Follow by onions, carrots and green peas. Cook for another 1-2 minutes.
  4. Season with chilli flakes, turmeric, curry powder, white pepper, sugar and chicken powder. Stir for a few seconds.
  5. Now, add the cooked rice, and pour the soy sauce and sesame oil over the rice. Place the stir-fried chicken, prawns, and eggs back in the wok. Toss well to combine all ingredients evenly and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until cooked through.
  6. Sprinkle spring onions, toss well and turn off the heat. Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with coriander or chopped spring onions.

Pradeep Sahoo 14262 posts 0 comments
