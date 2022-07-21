Sunil Grover Returns As Dr Mashoor Gulati In India’s Laughter Champion

New Delhi: Comedian Sunil Grover is all set to entertain his audiences in India’s Laughter Champion. This is a new comedy show launched by Sony TV, replacing The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show also marks the comeback of Shekhar Suman, who is joined by Archana Puran Singh. The duo has earlier shared the stage for shows like Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show is hosted by Rochelle Rao.

Sony Tv shared the promo and captioned it, “Aa rahe hai Dr. Mashoor Gulati aur comedy ke surma aapko hasi se lot-pot karne! Dekhiye India’s Laughter Champion, shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony TV par!”. Fans are extremely excited to see Sunil Grover on the screens after a long hiatus.

In the new promo Sunil Grover released by Sony TV in which the viewers will get to see Dr. Mashoor Gulati teasing judge Archana and Rochelle and will entertain the audiences with their fun banter. The contestants of the show will also be seen delivering hilarious comical stories on the stage.