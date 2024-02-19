Speculations Rife About BJD Fielding Anshuman Instead Of Anubhav For Kendrapara Lok Sabha Seat

Bhubaneswar: In the ensuing simultaneous general elections in 2024, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will likely change its Lok Sabha candidate for Kendrapara.

Speculations are rife that the conch party will field former Rajnagar MLA Anshuman Mohanty as its new candidate for the Kendrapada seat instead of the actor-politician Anubhav Mohanty.

Recently, Anshuman Mohanty deserted the Congress party and joined the BJD.

Presently, BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo is holding the forte of the Rajnagar Assembly seat and is in a good position. Now, talks are abuzz that the conch party will again field Sahoo from Rajnagar while Anshuman Mohanty will contest for the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat.

In the last elections for the Kendrapada LS seat, BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant Panda lost to Anubhav Mohanty by more than 52,000 votes.

Notably, BJD has been winning in Kendrapada seat continuously since 1998. First, Archana Nayak won twice after Prabhat Samantray, then Baijayant Panda twice and at present Anubhav Mohanty.