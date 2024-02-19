OSSTA To Cooperate In Conducting Matric Exams In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the matriculation examinations starting tomorrow, the Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) has decided to cooperate with the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha in conducting the examinations.

However, the ongoing protest of teachers at Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar will continue. The protest, which is now in its 13th day, is being held in support of the teachers’ 21-point charter of demands.

These demands include grants to eligible schools, removal of anomalies in the grade pay of Rs 2800, extension of the retirement age of teachers to 62 years, and pension for retired teachers of unaided schools.

The OSSTA has made it clear that they will continue their dharna in Bhubaneswar until the government fulfils their demands.

The High School Certificate or matriculation examination will be held in 3,047 centres across the state, and more than 5.51 lakh students will appear this year.