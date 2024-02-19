Ex-MLA Devendra Sharma’s Daughter Dr Debasmita Keen To Contest Aul Assembly Polls

Bhubaneswar: Dr Debasmita Sharma, daughter of former Congress MLA Devendra Sharma, is keen to contest against cabinet minister Pratap Keshari Deb for the Aul assembly seat in Kendrapada district in the ensuing elections.

Dr Debasmita, the granddaughter of former MLA Dr Dibakar Nath Sharma and daughter of former MLA Devendra Nath Sharma, left her job as a doctor and came down to Madaan.

Following the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Debasmita is interested in contesting in this Assembly Poll on a Congress ticket.

Her grandfather, Dr. Dibakar Nath Sharma, was a Congress MLA in 1967. Her father, Devendra Nath Sharma, was MLA of Aul in 2014.

It should be noted that in 1971, Aul King Raja Sharat Kumar Dev became an MLA. He won the election 4 times in a row.

In 1990, Sharat Dev’s wife Smt Sushree Devi became the MLA. Since 2000, their son Pratap Keshari Dev represented Ali. In 2019, Pratap Keshari Deb got 99,426 votes, while Congress candidate Devendra Sharma got 43,825 votes.

In 2014, Devendra Sharma outclassed Pratap Deb by winning 49 per cent of the votes. However, today time Devendra Sharma announced that he will not contest the election again. In his place, his daughter dr Debasmita will contest the election.